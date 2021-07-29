Introduction to Marxist Theory by Ernest Mandel

Introduction to Marxist Theory contains a selection of essays on key subjects Mandel worked on: the theory of the state, imperialism, reformism, and bureaucracy. “The Leninist Theory of Organisation” is an influential essay on class consciousness and organisation. The “Introduction to Marxist Economic Theory” was widely used as a textbook in classes on Marxist economics. Introduction to Marxist Theory is the first in a series of selected writings by Ernest Mandel. The other volumes will be Marxists Against Stalinism: A debate with Chris Harman, and Historical and Theoretical Essays.

Ernest Mandel (1923-1995) was an activist as well as a theorist, and a leading figure in the Fourth International.

To order the book, go to https://resistancebooks.org/product/introduction-to-marxist-theory/ RRP £15 plus p&p.

Introduction to Marxist Theory is published by Resistance Books and the International Institute for Research and Education.