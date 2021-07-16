Release Frank García Hernández and his comrades

For years, indeed decades, we have denounced the blockade imposed by the US authorities against Cuba. We have denounced and continue to denounce the various policies and measures adopted by Washington since 1959-1960 to isolate, destabilise and attack Cuba. We are anti-imperialists and convinced internationalists.

We were therefore very concerned to learn of the arrest during a march of protest in Havana on 11 July of Frank García Hernández, Cuban historian and Marxist, Leonardo Romero Negrín, young socialist studying physics at the University of Havana, Maykel González Vivero, director of Tremenda Nota and Marcos Antonio Pérez Fernández, pre-university student. Frank García Hernández is an important scholar has achieved a worldwide reputation for his work on reevaluating the history of the Cuban left and organising an international congress on Trotsky in Havana in 2019.

We call for the unconditional release of Frank and all his comrades and for respect for the democratic rights of all the Cuban people.

As the revolutionary Rosa Luxemburg stated in The Russian Revolutionin 1918:

without a free and untrammelled press, without the unlimited right of association and assemblage, the rule of the broad masses of the people is entirely unthinkable.

She added:

Freedom only for the supporters of the government, only for the members of one party — however numerous they may be — is no freedom at all. Freedom is always and exclusively freedom for the one who thinks differently. Not because of any fanatical concept of “justice” but because all that is instructive, wholesome and purifying in political freedom depends on this essential characteristic, and its effectiveness vanishes when “freedom” becomes a special privilege.

Cuba Update

Thanks for supporting our statement. We have learned that Frank García Hernández and Maykel González Vivero, director of the LGBT+ magazine Tremenda Nota, were released on Monday, July 12 at 2100hrs. They are under house arrest but but nevertheless are allowed to move around so long as they do not participate in protests etc. They have been charged with causing public disorder on 11 July. Leonardo Romero Negrín, a young socialist Physics student at the University of Havana, and Marcos Antonio Pérez Fernández, a pre-university student, HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED. The whereabouts Leonardo Romero Negrín are unknown. His name does not appear in the police detainee registry, but he was seen being arrested. It is therefore essential to continue the campaign. Please circulate the petition and persuade more people to sign it. The link to the petition is here: https://www.ch…

Signatories

Etienne Balibar, Anniversary Chair of Modern European Philosophy, Kingston University London

Tithi Bhattacharya, author Feminism for the 99%, USA

Sâmia Bomfim, deputada federal São Paulo, Brazil

Richard Boyd Barrett TD (member of the Irish Parliament)

Robert Brenner, University of California Los Angeles, USA

Christine Buchholz, Member of the German Bundestag, Die Linke

Gerry Carroll, MLA (member of Northern Ireland Parliament)

Maria Carvalho Dantas, Member of the Spanish Congress, Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya

Noam Chomsky, Emeritus Professor, MIT, USA

Petros Constantinou, Athens city councilor, coordinator KEERFA, Greece

Mike Davis, Emeritus Professor, University of California Riverside, USA

Rehad Desai, Radical film maker, South Africa

Fábio Félix, deputado distrital Distrito Federal, Brazil

Eva Flyvholm, MP, Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, Red-Green Alliance, Denmark

Luciana Genro- ex-candidata a Presidente, direção nacional do PSOL (Party of Socialism and Liberty) e deputada estadual Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil

Jess González, member of the Catalan Parliament for En Comú Podem

Christian Juhl, MP, Spokesperson on Development Aid, Red-Green Alliance, Denmark

Gino Kenny TD (member of the Irish Parliament)

Michael Löwy, Emeritus Director of Rresearch CNRS, France

Paul LeBlanc, Professor of History, La Roche University, USA

Paul Murphy TD (member of the Irish Parliament)

Fernanda Melchionna, deputada federal Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil

David Miranda, deputado federal Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Sola Olorunfemi, General Secretary AUTOBATE, Nigeria

Gerardo Pisarello, member of the Spanish Congress, Unidas Podemos-En Comú Podem, and First Secretary of the Bureau of the Congress

Vivi Reis, deputada federal Pará, Brazil

Mônica Seixas, deputada estadual São Paulo, Brazil

Brid Smith TD (member of the Irish Parliament)

Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak, University Professor in the Humanities, Columbia University, USA

Eric Toussaint, University of Liège and Paris VIII, internationalist militant and writer, Belgium

Miguel Urban, member of the European parliament, Anticapitalistas, Fourth International, Spanish State

Nikolaj Villumsen, Member of the European Parliament, Red-Green Alliance, Denmark

Suzi Weissman, Professor of Politics, Saint Mary’s College of California, USA

Gilbert Achcar, Professor of Development Studies, SOAS, London, Britain

Kieran Allen, National Secretary, People before Profit and author, Ireland

Eric Alliez, Philosopher, Professor at Université Paris 8, France

Luana Alves – city councillor, São Paulo/SP, Brazil

Anthony Arnove, editor, USA

Baba Aye, Co-convener Coalition for Revolution (CORE), Nigeria

Pratyay Banerjee

Tarun Bhartiya, Imagemaker, Northeast India

Andreu Blackwell, joint editor Punto de Vista internacional

Beth Boerger

Pratyajayaditya Bondhu

David Brophy, Senior Lecturer, University of Sydney, Australia

Lai Brown, National Secretary Socialist Workers & Youth League, Nigeria

Alex Callinicos, Emeritus Professor of European Studies, King’s College London, Britain

Josemar Carvalho – city councillor, São Gonçalo/RJ, Brazil

Kunal Chattopadhyay, Professor of Comparative Literature, Jadavpur University, India

Lam Chi Leung, editor of the Marxists Internet Archive Chinese, Hong Kong

Joseph Choonara, editor of International Socialism, Britain

Matt Collins, Belfast City Council, Ireland

Marc Cooper, writer, USA

William M. Crane, Doctoral candidate, History Dept, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, USA

Willy Cumming

Gareth Dale, Brunel University, Britain

Alex de Jong, co-director IIRE Amsterdam, Netherlands

Kadijatu Dem Njie, leading member, Marx21.net, Spanish state

Pelle Dragsted, writer, member of the national leadership of the Red-Green Alliance, Denmark

Penelope Duggan, editor International Viewpoint

Israel Dutra, Secretário de Relações Internacionais do PSOL, Brazil

Carolyn Egan, president of United Steelworkers Local 8300, president of United Steelworkers Toronto Area Council, Canada

Fiona Ferguson, Belfast City Council, Ireland

Pedro Fuentes, Direção Nacional do MES, Brazil

Panos Garganas, editor, Workers Solidarity weekly, Greece

Thies Gleis Member of the Federal Executive Committee of Die Linke, Germany

G K Ghosh, peace activist, India

Melisa Halpin, Councillor, Dun Laoghaire/Rathdown, Ireland

Wayne Heimbach

Robert Austin Henry, Honorary Associate, Department of History, University of Sydney, Australia

Dr Christian Hogsbjerg, Lecturer in Critical History and Politics, University of Brighton, Britain

Jack Howard

Adam Johannes, Cardiff Socialist Forum Cardiff, Wales, Britain

Kostas Katarahias, chair Hospital Workers Union, Athens Cancer Hospital, Greece

Dan La Botz, Co-Editor, New Politics.

Amy Leather and Charlie Kimber, joint national secretaries of the Socialist Workers Party, Britain

Bruno Magalhães, Observatório Internacional do PSOL, Brazil

Jan Malewski, editor of Inprecor

John Meehan

John Molyneux, Editor of Irish Marxist Review

Marcio Lauria Monteiro, Historian, teacher and Communist from Brazil

Ben Moroney, Greens councillor, City of Campbelltown, NSW, Australia

Kevin Ovenden

Mel Packer

Mark Porciani

Charles Post, Editorial Board Spectre: A Marxist Journal and the Tempest collective, USA

Philippe Poutou, NPA candidate for the presidential elections of 2022, France

Christine Poupin, spokesperson of NPA New Anticapitalist Party, France

Dr Lucia Pradella, Senior Lecturer in International Political Economy, King’s College London, Britain

Dr Sean Purdy, Professor of History, University of São Paulo, Brazil

Viviana Ramírez, Senior Teacher of Spanish & Home Economics (retired), Australia

Dr John Rees, Visiting Research Fellow, Goldsmiths, University of London, Britain

Joel Reinstein

Nick Riemer, Senior Lecturer, University of Sydney, Australia

Mariana Riscali, Executiva Nacional do PSOL, Brazil

Roberto Robaina, city councillor, Porto Alegre/RS, Direção Nacional do PSOL, Brazil

Neil Rogall

Catherine Samary, economist, member of the Fourth International, France

Zhaleh Sahand

Miroslav Sandev, teacher, unionist, member of Solidarity group Australia

Edgard Sanchez, spokesperson PRT and joint editor Punto de Vista internacional, Mexico

Dr Jeff Sparrow, author

Sukla Sen, peace activist, Mumbai, India

Jurandir Silva, city councillor, Pelotas/RS, Brazil

Ashley Smith Democratic Socialists of America Tempest Collective, USA

Colin Sparks, Professor Emeritus Hong Kong Baptist University, UK

Sue Sparks

Maria Styllou, editor Socialism from below review, Greece

Michael Thomson, NSW State Secretary National Tertiary Education Union (retired), Australia

Alan Wald, H. Chandler Davis Collegiate Professor Emeritus, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA

Adrienne Wallace , Councillor, Carlow, Ireland

Thomas Weyts, SAP – Antikapitalisten / Gauche anticapitaliste, Belgium

Lawrence Wong

Christian Zeller Prof. of Economic Geography, University of Salzburg, Austria

You can sign the petition on www.change.org

cubacommunistsolidarity@gmail.com

