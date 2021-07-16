Release Frank García Hernández and his comrades
For years, indeed decades, we have denounced the blockade imposed by the US authorities against Cuba. We have denounced and continue to denounce the various policies and measures adopted by Washington since 1959-1960 to isolate, destabilise and attack Cuba. We are anti-imperialists and convinced internationalists.
We were therefore very concerned to learn of the arrest during a march of protest in Havana on 11 July of Frank García Hernández, Cuban historian and Marxist, Leonardo Romero Negrín, young socialist studying physics at the University of Havana, Maykel González Vivero, director of Tremenda Nota and Marcos Antonio Pérez Fernández, pre-university student. Frank García Hernández is an important scholar has achieved a worldwide reputation for his work on reevaluating the history of the Cuban left and organising an international congress on Trotsky in Havana in 2019.
We call for the unconditional release of Frank and all his comrades and for respect for the democratic rights of all the Cuban people.
As the revolutionary Rosa Luxemburg stated in The Russian Revolutionin 1918:
without a free and untrammelled press, without the unlimited right of association and assemblage, the rule of the broad masses of the people is entirely unthinkable.
She added:
Freedom only for the supporters of the government, only for the members of one party — however numerous they may be — is no freedom at all. Freedom is always and exclusively freedom for the one who thinks differently. Not because of any fanatical concept of “justice” but because all that is instructive, wholesome and purifying in political freedom depends on this essential characteristic, and its effectiveness vanishes when “freedom” becomes a special privilege.
Cuba Update
Thanks for supporting our statement. We have learned that Frank García Hernández and Maykel González Vivero, director of the LGBT+ magazine Tremenda Nota, were released on Monday, July 12 at 2100hrs. They are under house arrest but but nevertheless are allowed to move around so long as they do not participate in protests etc. They have been charged with causing public disorder on 11 July. Leonardo Romero Negrín, a young socialist Physics student at the University of Havana, and Marcos Antonio Pérez Fernández, a pre-university student, HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED. The whereabouts Leonardo Romero Negrín are unknown. His name does not appear in the police detainee registry, but he was seen being arrested. It is therefore essential to continue the campaign. Please circulate the petition and persuade more people to sign it. The link to the petition is here: https://www.ch…
Signatories
Etienne Balibar, Anniversary Chair of Modern European Philosophy, Kingston University London
Tithi Bhattacharya, author Feminism for the 99%, USA
Sâmia Bomfim, deputada federal São Paulo, Brazil
Richard Boyd Barrett TD (member of the Irish Parliament)
Robert Brenner, University of California Los Angeles, USA
Christine Buchholz, Member of the German Bundestag, Die Linke
Gerry Carroll, MLA (member of Northern Ireland Parliament)
Maria Carvalho Dantas, Member of the Spanish Congress, Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya
Noam Chomsky, Emeritus Professor, MIT, USA
Petros Constantinou, Athens city councilor, coordinator KEERFA, Greece
Mike Davis, Emeritus Professor, University of California Riverside, USA
Rehad Desai, Radical film maker, South Africa
Fábio Félix, deputado distrital Distrito Federal, Brazil
Eva Flyvholm, MP, Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, Red-Green Alliance, Denmark
Luciana Genro- ex-candidata a Presidente, direção nacional do PSOL (Party of Socialism and Liberty) e deputada estadual Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil
Jess González, member of the Catalan Parliament for En Comú Podem
Christian Juhl, MP, Spokesperson on Development Aid, Red-Green Alliance, Denmark
Gino Kenny TD (member of the Irish Parliament)
Michael Löwy, Emeritus Director of Rresearch CNRS, France
Paul LeBlanc, Professor of History, La Roche University, USA
Paul Murphy TD (member of the Irish Parliament)
Fernanda Melchionna, deputada federal Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil
David Miranda, deputado federal Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Sola Olorunfemi, General Secretary AUTOBATE, Nigeria
Gerardo Pisarello, member of the Spanish Congress, Unidas Podemos-En Comú Podem, and First Secretary of the Bureau of the Congress
Vivi Reis, deputada federal Pará, Brazil
Mônica Seixas, deputada estadual São Paulo, Brazil
Brid Smith TD (member of the Irish Parliament)
Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak, University Professor in the Humanities, Columbia University, USA
Eric Toussaint, University of Liège and Paris VIII, internationalist militant and writer, Belgium
Miguel Urban, member of the European parliament, Anticapitalistas, Fourth International, Spanish State
Nikolaj Villumsen, Member of the European Parliament, Red-Green Alliance, Denmark
Suzi Weissman, Professor of Politics, Saint Mary’s College of California, USA
Gilbert Achcar, Professor of Development Studies, SOAS, London, Britain
Kieran Allen, National Secretary, People before Profit and author, Ireland
Eric Alliez, Philosopher, Professor at Université Paris 8, France
Luana Alves – city councillor, São Paulo/SP, Brazil
Anthony Arnove, editor, USA
Baba Aye, Co-convener Coalition for Revolution (CORE), Nigeria
Pratyay Banerjee
Tarun Bhartiya, Imagemaker, Northeast India
Andreu Blackwell, joint editor Punto de Vista internacional
Beth Boerger
Pratyajayaditya Bondhu
David Brophy, Senior Lecturer, University of Sydney, Australia
Lai Brown, National Secretary Socialist Workers & Youth League, Nigeria
Alex Callinicos, Emeritus Professor of European Studies, King’s College London, Britain
Josemar Carvalho – city councillor, São Gonçalo/RJ, Brazil
Kunal Chattopadhyay, Professor of Comparative Literature, Jadavpur University, India
Lam Chi Leung, editor of the Marxists Internet Archive Chinese, Hong Kong
Joseph Choonara, editor of International Socialism, Britain
Matt Collins, Belfast City Council, Ireland
Marc Cooper, writer, USA
William M. Crane, Doctoral candidate, History Dept, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, USA
Willy Cumming
Gareth Dale, Brunel University, Britain
Alex de Jong, co-director IIRE Amsterdam, Netherlands
Kadijatu Dem Njie, leading member, Marx21.net, Spanish state
Pelle Dragsted, writer, member of the national leadership of the Red-Green Alliance, Denmark
Penelope Duggan, editor International Viewpoint
Israel Dutra, Secretário de Relações Internacionais do PSOL, Brazil
Carolyn Egan, president of United Steelworkers Local 8300, president of United Steelworkers Toronto Area Council, Canada
Fiona Ferguson, Belfast City Council, Ireland
Pedro Fuentes, Direção Nacional do MES, Brazil
Panos Garganas, editor, Workers Solidarity weekly, Greece
Thies Gleis Member of the Federal Executive Committee of Die Linke, Germany
G K Ghosh, peace activist, India
Melisa Halpin, Councillor, Dun Laoghaire/Rathdown, Ireland
Wayne Heimbach
Robert Austin Henry, Honorary Associate, Department of History, University of Sydney, Australia
Dr Christian Hogsbjerg, Lecturer in Critical History and Politics, University of Brighton, Britain
Jack Howard
Adam Johannes, Cardiff Socialist Forum Cardiff, Wales, Britain
Kostas Katarahias, chair Hospital Workers Union, Athens Cancer Hospital, Greece
Dan La Botz, Co-Editor, New Politics.
Amy Leather and Charlie Kimber, joint national secretaries of the Socialist Workers Party, Britain
Bruno Magalhães, Observatório Internacional do PSOL, Brazil
Jan Malewski, editor of Inprecor
John Meehan
John Molyneux, Editor of Irish Marxist Review
Marcio Lauria Monteiro, Historian, teacher and Communist from Brazil
Ben Moroney, Greens councillor, City of Campbelltown, NSW, Australia
Kevin Ovenden
Mel Packer
Mark Porciani
Charles Post, Editorial Board Spectre: A Marxist Journal and the Tempest collective, USA
Philippe Poutou, NPA candidate for the presidential elections of 2022, France
Christine Poupin, spokesperson of NPA New Anticapitalist Party, France
Dr Lucia Pradella, Senior Lecturer in International Political Economy, King’s College London, Britain
Dr Sean Purdy, Professor of History, University of São Paulo, Brazil
Viviana Ramírez, Senior Teacher of Spanish & Home Economics (retired), Australia
Dr John Rees, Visiting Research Fellow, Goldsmiths, University of London, Britain
Joel Reinstein
Nick Riemer, Senior Lecturer, University of Sydney, Australia
Mariana Riscali, Executiva Nacional do PSOL, Brazil
Roberto Robaina, city councillor, Porto Alegre/RS, Direção Nacional do PSOL, Brazil
Neil Rogall
Catherine Samary, economist, member of the Fourth International, France
Zhaleh Sahand
Miroslav Sandev, teacher, unionist, member of Solidarity group Australia
Edgard Sanchez, spokesperson PRT and joint editor Punto de Vista internacional, Mexico
Dr Jeff Sparrow, author
Sukla Sen, peace activist, Mumbai, India
Jurandir Silva, city councillor, Pelotas/RS, Brazil
Ashley Smith Democratic Socialists of America Tempest Collective, USA
Colin Sparks, Professor Emeritus Hong Kong Baptist University, UK
Sue Sparks
Maria Styllou, editor Socialism from below review, Greece
Michael Thomson, NSW State Secretary National Tertiary Education Union (retired), Australia
Alan Wald, H. Chandler Davis Collegiate Professor Emeritus, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, USA
Adrienne Wallace , Councillor, Carlow, Ireland
Thomas Weyts, SAP – Antikapitalisten / Gauche anticapitaliste, Belgium
Lawrence Wong
Christian Zeller Prof. of Economic Geography, University of Salzburg, Austria
You can sign the petition on www.change.org
cubacommunistsolidarity@gmail.com
Signatures received 14 July
Eduardo Lucita Argentina
Juan Carlos GIORDANO Argentina Diputado Izquierda Socialista – FIT-Unidad
Stalin Pérez Borges Argentina
Dani Cotton Australia
David Glanz Australia
Victor Osprey Australia
Lucy Honan Australia
Adam Adelpour Australia
Davey Heller Australia
Jack Morris Australia
adil WERMIZYARI Australia
Andrew Brown Australia
Melanie Lazarow Australia
Liz Walsh Australia
Peter Robinson Australia
Ingrid Wijeyewardene Australia
Robert Stainsby Australia
Caitlin Doyle-Markwick Australia
Madeline Zapletal Australia
Sherwan Ali Australia
Michael Schembri Australia
Erin O’Leary Australia
Ulrich Brand Austria
Sébastien Brulez Belgium
Roberto Lisbôa Brazil
Mauro Vinicius Floriano Brazil
Priscila Gomes Brazil
João Machado Borges Neto Brazil
Frederico Augusto Frazão Brazil
Pedro Fuentes Brazil
Tommaso Mottironi Brazil
Valerio Arcary Brazil
Wanderson Melo Brazil
Leandro Santos Dias Brazil Presidente PSOL PR
Maria Orlanda Pinassi Brazil
Faline Bobier Canada
Pam Johnson Canada
Rebecca Rogers Canada
Deborah Murray Canada
Brian Champ Canada
Chantal Sundaram Canada
Stephen Pender Canada
Ritch Whyman Canada
Søren Søndergaard Denmark MP for the Red Green Alliance
Enith Flores Ecuador
Kaj Henriksson Finland
Hugh Jenkins France
Alexandre Guérin France
Claudine Reboux France
Sylvain ALIAS France
monique gaas France
jacques fortin France
Michel Cahen France
Leïla PETIT France
Armand Creus France
Sophie Ozanne France
Joelle Bonet France
FW Klaus Helms Germany
Matthias Koeniger Germany
Markus Lehner Germany
Günter Meisinger Germany
Ulrich Duchrow Germany
olga stefanidou Greece
Eleni Kokkini Greece
Ioanna Pavlopoulou Greece
nikos matsablokos Greece
ZETTA MELAMPIANAKI Greece
Venkatesh Kolagari India
Ekabali Ghosh India
Abhinandan Sinha India
Apurba Roy India
Heru Joni Putra Indonesia
Farid Saberi Iran
Azad Arman Iraq
Karl Gill Ireland
Marnie Holborow Ireland
Paul O’Neill Ireland
Marnie Holborow Ireland
Andrew Keegan Ireland
Gary Tennant Ireland
Francis O’Reilly Ireland
franco Barracchia Italy
Nicole Ontillera Italy
Bruno Pepe Russo Italy
Paola Guescini Italy
Karen Ohmura Japan
Enrique Duarte Mexico
agustin ramos Mexico
Mario Miguel Antonio Garcia Mexico
Violeta Chihuahua Mexico
Sol Chávez Mexico
Andy Dufresne Mexico
Mariana itzel Hurtado Corona Mexico
Javier Contreras Mexico
Jaime González Mexico
URANIA CHAVARRÍA DECANINI Mexico
Alfredo Gurza Mexico
José Juan Grijalva León Mexico
Doble Resistencia Mexico
kameran ahmad Netherlands
Peter Drucker Netherlands
Christopher Beck Netherlands
Federico Lafaire Netherlands
Joene Praat Netherlands
Sean Yi New Zealand
Jon Sandven Norway
Andrzej ?ebrowski Poland
Agnieszka Kaleta Poland
Micha? Wysocki Poland
Joanna Puszwacka Poland
Piotr Sobiecki Poland
Anna Dzierzgowska Poland
Rafael Bernabe Puerto Rico
Manuel Rodríguez Banchs Puerto Rico
INSOOK KIM South Korea
David Karvala Spain
David Robles Spain
Thomas Hummel Spain
jesus María Uzkudun Ilarramendi Spain
Jesus M. Castillo Spain
ENID AMELIA VARGAS Spain
Stephan de Miguel Spain
Rodolfo García Sweden
Eiga Fatahi Sweden
Elin Hedén Sweden
Benny Andersson Sweden
Björn Lindquist Sweden
Juan TORTOSA Switzerland
Brice Touilloux Switzerland
Roy Anderson? Thailand
Johnny Rhodes Thailand
Ozan Tekin Turkey
Özde? Özbay Turkey
?afak Ayhan Turkey
Ferdane Erduman Turkey
Burak Demir Turkey
Ebru Gökçe Turkey
Roni Margulies Turkey
hasan fehmi özer Turkey
tuna emren Turkey
Onur Korkmaz Turkey
Marc Mulholland UK
Héctor Puente Sierra UK
Sasha Simic UK
Camilla Royle UK
Stephen Mynott UK
Gareth Jenkins UK
Steve Johnston UK
Martin Empson UK
Goretti Horgan UK
Jaice Titus UK
Adrian Gregory UK
Ian Parker UK
Richard Morgan UK
Angus McNelly UK
Giles Ji Ungpakorn UK
Jim Gillen UK
Sean Wallis UK
Simon Hester UK
Morag Gillie UK
Julie Webster UK
Sandy Nicoll UK
Peter Jackson UK
John Narayan UK
Helen Davies UK
Richard Sean Leahy UK
karen reissmann UK
Ken Muller UK
Anna Gluckstein UK
Jonathan Hall UK
Sally Kincaid UK
Anne Alexander UK
john davies UK
Ian Mckendrick UK
Doug Morgan UK
richard mcewan UK tower Hamlets College UCU
Simon Pearson UK
Steve West UK
Jess Edwards UK
Terry Conway UK
miriam scharf UK
Caroline Day UK
Andy Richards UK
Maggie Mariscotti UK
Claire Wormald UK
Christopher Bright UK
Jude walsh UK
Gareth Rickards UK
C. Y. C Collymore UK
Louise McDermott UK
Rob Turner UK
Christopher Denson UK
Paul Overton UK
Kajan Para UK
Tim Stafford-Couch UK
Pauline Rowland UK
Tim Sneller UK
Charlotte Reid UK
Karen Evans UK
Steve Pinhorn UK
N M UK
Teresa MacKay UK
Cameron Etherton UK
Mike Hope UK
Talat Ahmed UK
Maria Isabel Ruidiaz Uruguay
Coen Pontoh US
Ioannis Delatolas US
Jason Dawsey US
Pete Klosterman US
Joseph Miller US
Alex Steinberg US
Andrew Lamas, US University of Pennsylvania
Eric Fretz US
Schneur Newfield US
Stephen Oren US
Heather Paulson US
Robert Montgomery US
Lorrie Beth Slonsky US
John MacKay US
David McClure US
Barbara Pryor US
Phil Gasper US
Mary K Catone US
Richard Modiano US
Todd Howard US
Michael Meltzer US
steve phillips US
Frank Murphy US
Leslie Sebastian US
Horace Small US
Barbara Welch US
Susan Bauckus US
Lee Smith US
Nguyen Ly US
Steve Ellman US
candi cooper US
Pilar Marrero US
Eleanor Wynn US
alfredo santana US
Lonny Weissman US
Yanina Gori US
Mark Trevor Burrell US
Ben Earle US
Russell E Tennyson US
